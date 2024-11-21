19:00
Kumtor's net profit exceeded $1,174 billion for three years

Kumtor Gold Company’s net profit exceeded $1,174 billion from 2021 to October 2024. The President of the closed joint-stock company, Almazbek Baryktabasov, announced on the air of Ala-Too 24 TV channel and Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the company’s net profit for the 10th month of 2024 alone reached $266.9 million.

Total revenue for the period from 2021 to October 2024 amounted to $3,394 billion:

  • Revenue for 2021 amounted to $855.9 million;
  • For 2022 — $986.5 million;
  • For 2023 — $849 million;
  • From January to October 2024 — $702.8 million.

As for the volume of gold production, more than 40 tons of gold were mined in total for the period from 2021 to October 2024, Almazbek Baryktabasov told.
