Head of the Kyrgyz Geology Service, Narynbek Satybaldiev, announced during a briefing that gold mining at Kumtor mine is expected to continue for another 30 years.

According to him, a project for underground gold mining has been implemented at the Kumtor mine since February 2023, and full-scale mining of the precious metal will begin in the coming years.

Kumtor mine was commissioned in 1997. The mine was nationalized and transferred to state control in May 2021.