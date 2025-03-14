12:05
Kumtor modernizes drilling equipment

In 2025, Kumtor Gold Company CJSC purchased two DR410i drill rigs to replace the older DR460 series drill rigs. The new iSeries rigs from Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology have demonstrated an unconditional advantage in terms of reliability, durability and low operating costs.

The Sandvik DR410i rigs, equipped with an extended mast, can drill holes up to 14 meters deep in a single pass, reducing drilling cycle times, drill string thread wear, and the risk of human error.


The equipment upgrade simplifies the drilling process and enables data collection, transmission, and processing during drilling operations.
