Akzhol Makhmudov starts with victory at German club championship

Renowned Kyrgyz wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov started with a victory at the German club championship. In the new season, he competes for the German club Schorndorf.

The next round bouts were held on November 17, in which the team of the 2024 Olympic bronze medalist competed with the club Red Devils Heilbronn. The team won with a score 27-7.

Akzhol Makhmudov competes in the weight category up to 80 kilograms. The Kyrgyzstani defeated his opponent from Germany Adam Jurecko with a score 10-0.

This is the fourth victory in five matches of Akzhol Makhmudov in the Bundesliga.

After ten rounds, his team leads the standings, having won all their bouts.
