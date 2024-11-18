13:44
Interior Ministry: Elections in Kyrgyzstan were held without gross violations

Elections of deputies to local councils were held without gross violations. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The police noted that more than 15,000 police officers were on duty at 2,443 polling stations in all regions of the country.

«The police closely cooperate with state bodies and the Central Election Commission. Since the beginning of the election campaign until November 17, at least 96 facts of election-related violations have been registered in the electronic logbook. On November 17, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 69 facts of violations of electoral legislation were registered in the information log,» the statement says.

The press service of the Interior Ministry added that there might be more applications and complaints. In addition, the overall social and political situation in the republic is stable. Elections to local councils were held calmly and without gross violations.
