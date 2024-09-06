16:22
Activists to hold transport kurultai in Bishkek

The second transport kurultai will be held in the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Activists from the city initiative Bishkek Smog plan to organize it.

The kurultai is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will take place in the Maxim Gorky park.

According to the organizers, large traffic jams have started forming since the beginning of the school year, there is an acute shortage of public transport, while the city administration is depriving citizens of a hundred trolleybuses along with wires and substations, which means a complete destruction of the most environmentally friendly transport.

«50-60 buses are currently being used to replace trolleybuses, which could serve other routes — where residents do not have access to public transport or have to make changing. Electric buses may allow to cover other areas in the future, but transport is needed now. At the moment, there are two trolleybus lines in Osh, the operation of which is provided by a loan taken in 2018. In 2022, the southern capital took out another loan for new trolleybuses, so there are no adequate grounds for transfer of the capital’s property,» they note.
link: https://24.kg/english/304296/
views: 44
