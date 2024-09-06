Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on livestock export

Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on the export of large and small cattle.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the veterinary service is temporarily suspending the processing and issuance of permits for the export of large and small cattle and horses to third countries.

The ministry announced the reason — conducting an inventory of the identification of farm animals in the «SIOZH» system.

«This measure is aimed at ensuring accurate accounting of the number of farm animals in the republic, as well as increasing control over compliance with veterinary and sanitary standards. This will improve the quality of services provided to our domestic and international partners,» they said.

It is expected that the inventory will last for 15-20 days, after which the process of processing export permits will be resumed.

«All applications submitted during this period will be processed on a priority basis immediately after the completion of the inventory activities. The resumption of registration and issuance of permits will be announced additionally,» the ministry concluded.