E-cigarettes banned in Kyrgyzstan: Law to come into force in July 2025

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law that bans the import, circulation and use of electronic cigarettes with nicotine-containing liquid.

The document, adopted by the Parliament on October 23, 2024, is aimed at protecting the health of citizens from the negative consequences of using new-generation tobacco products.

According to the law, violators of the ban face serious fines: 100 calculated rates for the use of electronic cigarettes, and 200 for their sale for individuals. The fines are higher for legal entities: 600 and 650 calculated rates, respectively.

Illegal import of electronic cigarettes will also become a criminal offense. Import in significant quantities will entail correctional labor for up to a year or a fine from 1,000 to 1,200 calculated rates. For large and especially large volumes, the fine increases to 2,000 calculated rates, and the punishment may include imprisonment for up to two years.

The document will come into force on July 1, 2025.
