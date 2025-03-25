17:17
Five municipal cattle markets under construction in Kyrgyzstan

Construction work is currently in full swing. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the markets are being built in Nooken, Kochkor, Ak-Tala, Kadamdzhai districts and Bishkek.

Together with local authorities, land has been allocated for the construction of cattle markets in Uzgen and Kemin districts. Construction work will soon begin there too.

Seven municipal cattle markets were built and commissioned in 2024. They were opened in Batken, Nookat, Toktogul, Ton, Leilek, Aitmatov and Sokuluk districts.

Currently, 43 cattle markets are operating throughout the country, of which 12 are municipal and 31 are private. Of the total number, 18 markets comply with veterinary and sanitary requirements, and the remaining 25 are undergoing repair work to bring them into compliance with established standards.
