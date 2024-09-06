Road checkpoints between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discussed in Senate

Deputies of the Senate Committee on Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship held an extended meeting, where they discussed the law concerning cooperation between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the field of road checkpoints, DKnews.kz reports.

The purpose of the document is to create an industrial trade and logistics complex in the area of Karasu road checkpoints on the Kazakh side and Ak-Tilek — on the Kyrgyz side.

According to the senators, the law will allow the parties to ensure cooperation in the field of warehousing, storage, consolidation, processing, production of new goods and their further sale with effective integration into international commodity distribution systems. Also, according to the law, mechanisms will be developed for the provision of short-term storage services, logistics, rental of retail space, pre-sale preparation, consolidation and redistribution of goods in wholesale quantities, and others.