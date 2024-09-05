Three Kyrgyzstanis detained in St. Petersburg after girl’s fall from window

Three Kyrgyzstanis who tried to drag a girl, who fell from a window, into a car have been detained in St. Petersburg. Fontanka reported.

The incident with the fall from the sixth floor on Zastavskaya Street occurred on the night of September 3. Witnesses called 112. They claimed that the girl was thrown out. And then, before their eyes, a group of three people tried to take the victim away from the scene of the crime, but failed.

Police and Rosgvardia officers arrived at the scene of the accident.

The injured Kyrgyzstani received serious injuries, she is in intensive care unit.