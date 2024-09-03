21:26
First Deputy Head of Kara-Suu district detained

First Deputy Head has been detained for illegal allocation of land plots for individual housing construction in Achy housing estate in Kara-Suu district. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the deputy head, being the head of Shark (now Datka) aiyl aimak of Kara-Suu district, amended the General Plan and illegally allocated land plots with a total area of ​​more than 10 hectares in the territory of social facilities and farm households of Achy housing estate.

The man has been placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.
