School No.13 evacuated in Bishkek, bomb not found

Law enforcement and security service officers were searching for an explosive device at school No. 13 in the Leninsky district of Bishkek.

Students and staff of the educational institution were evacuated.

The police reported that a call about a bomb planted in one of the schools on Moskovskaya Street was received today, September 3, at about 10.45 a.m. An investigative task force, dog handlers, and sappers were dispatched to the scene. No explosive devices were found in the educational institution.

In order to ensure safety and evacuate citizens, the territory of the building was cordoned off by police officers.