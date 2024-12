MBANK received an anonymous bomb threat email today, December 11. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the bomb threat email was sent to Manas airport, MBANK head office and Asia Mall.

MBANK said that according to security service rules, the bank evacuated its clients and employees. «The bank’s application and all systems are operating as usual,» they assured.

The police are finding out when the emails were received and what their contents were.