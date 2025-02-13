18:15
USD 87.45
EUR 91.06
RUB 0.95
English

Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report

Law enforcement officers are searching for an explosive device in Asia Mall shopping and entertainment center. Nazira Alakunova, press secretary of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district, told 24.kg news agency.

Today, February 13, at about 2.47 p.m., the police received a report of an alleged bomb planted in the shopping center. An investigative task force was sent to the scene — visitors and vendors were evacuated.

Law enforcement officers cordoned off the territory of Asia Mall.
link: https://24.kg/english/319858/
views: 157
Print
Related
Asia Mall and MBANK head office evacuated due to bomb reports
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Students of one of Bishkek schools evacuated due to bomb report
Bomb threat reported in two more educational institutions in Bishkek
Aviation Institute in Bishkek cordoned off due to bomb report
School No.13 evacuated in Bishkek, bomb not found
Osh City Hall employees evacuated due to bomb report
No bomb found at Manas airport
Manas airport evacuated due to bomb report
Manas airport receives another bomb hoax e-mail
Popular
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
13 February, Thursday
17:45
National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics to be opened in Kyrgyzstan National Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics to be...
17:39
Asian Games: Kyrgyzstan’s biathlon team takes 6th place in relay race
16:54
Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report
16:48
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves dismissal of CEC head
16:40
Kyrgyzstan and Oman discuss resumption of air traffic, launch of direct flights