Over 1,000 people evacuated from school No. 25 following bomb threat report

Students and teachers at Bishkek secondary school No. 25 were evacuated following a bomb threat report, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The information was received by emergency services at 11:19 a.m. on November 10. Emergency Ministry’s rescuers and Interior Ministry personnel were dispatched to the scene. In total, approximately 1,100 students and teachers were evacuated from the building.

Mine clearance specialists and emergency services inspected the school territory and premises. The bomb threat was not confirmed.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminded that knowingly false reports of a terrorist attack is a criminal offense. Police officers are working to identify the caller.
