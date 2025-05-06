Suspect detained for false bomb threat report in Asia Mall

Employees of the capital’s Main Internal Affairs Department together with employees of the Bishkek Main Directorate of the State Committee for National Security detained a man suspected of making a false bomb threat report. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department reported.

On May 5 at 7.30 p.m., an anonymous call was received with a report of a bomb in Asia Mall shopping center. As a result of the inspection, no explosives were found on the territory of the building.

During the search activities, citizen A. Zh., 31, was detained. He was taken to the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. A criminal case was opened on this fact under the article «Knowingly false report of an act of terrorism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reminds that a knowingly false report of an impending explosion is subject to criminal liability. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to five years under the article «Knowingly false report of an act of terrorism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.