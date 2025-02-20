Suspect of false bomb report in Asia Mall detained

Law enforcement officers together with the Department of State Committee for National Security for Bishkek detained a man who reported an explosive device in one of the capital’s shopping centers. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek told 24.kg news agency.

On February 19, at about 8 p.m., a man called the 102 service and reported a bomb in Asia Mall shopping center. Law enforcement officers went to the scene, but found nothing. A criminal case was opened under the article «Knowingly false report of an act of terrorism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Officers of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek together with employees of the State Committee for National Security identified the suspect. He turned out to be 34-year-old A.I. The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility.