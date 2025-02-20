Suspect of false bomb report in Asia Mall detained

Law enforcement officers together with the Department of State Committee for National Security for Bishkek detained a man who reported an explosive device in one of the capital’s shopping centers. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek told 24.kg news agency.
Officers of the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek together with employees of the State Committee for National Security identified the suspect. He turned out to be 34-year-old A.I. The detainee was placed in a temporary detention facility.