Two schools evacuated in Bishkek after bomb threat report

At around 9:40 a.m. on December 9, police received a report claiming that explosive devices had been planted in schools No. 10 and No. 62. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

Investigation teams, patrol police units and rapid response crews were dispatched to the scene. School staff and students were evacuated, and the area was cordoned off. Law enforcement agencies are conducting inspections.

On December 8, the 102 service also received a report about explosives allegedly planted in Narodny, Globus, Dostor, and Spar retail chain stores. The inspection revealed that the report was false.