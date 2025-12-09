13:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

Two schools evacuated in Bishkek after bomb threat report

At around 9:40 a.m. on December 9, police received a report claiming that explosive devices had been planted in schools No. 10 and No. 62. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

Investigation teams, patrol police units and rapid response crews were dispatched to the scene. School staff and students were evacuated, and the area was cordoned off. Law enforcement agencies are conducting inspections.

On December 8, the 102 service also received a report about explosives allegedly planted in Narodny, Globus, Dostor, and Spar retail chain stores. The inspection revealed that the report was false.
link: https://24.kg/english/353924/
views: 158
Print
Related
Over 1,000 people evacuated from school No. 25 following bomb threat report
Security tightened at Manas airport following reported threat
Suspect detained for false bomb threat report in Asia Mall
Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall
Suspect of false bomb report in Asia Mall detained
Asia Mall in Bishkek evacuated due to bomb report
Asia Mall and MBANK head office evacuated due to bomb reports
Manas Airport evacuated due to bomb threat report
Students of one of Bishkek schools evacuated due to bomb report
Bomb threat reported in two more educational institutions in Bishkek
Popular
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
9 December, Tuesday
12:49
Culture Ministry intends to preserve historical appearance of Tash-Rabat Culture Ministry intends to preserve historical appeara...
12:41
Shakhimardan irrigation system to be modernized in Batken region
12:30
Two schools evacuated in Bishkek after bomb threat report
12:25
Woman injured in fire at 3 Komnaty café in Bishkek
12:11
Japan plans to hold first summit with Central Asia on December 19-20