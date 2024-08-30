18:07
Iran vs. Kyrgyzstan match: Fan zone to be opened on Ala-Too square

A fan zone will be opened on Ala-Too square on September 5 at 8 p.m. to watch the match between the national teams of Iran and Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

This is a unique opportunity to support the national team, which will begin its journey in the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Guests will enjoy a rich show program, game zones, face painting, competitions and gifts. The pop artists Bayastan, Nilo and Aiym Aiylchieva will perform.

Admission to the event is free.

The match will start at 10 p.m.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan has reached the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in Asia zone.
