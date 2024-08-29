Ak-Kula hippodrome to be sold to foreign companies

Deputies of the Bishkek City Council approved a draft resolution on privatization of Ak-Kula hippodrome property complex by direct sale at an extraordinary session.

Vice Mayor Azamat Kadyrov said that the hippodrome was put up for auction twice. The first time — the entire complex. However, due to the fact that it was not sold, it was divided into plots from 1 to 3 hectares, but even then there were no applications for participation.

The hippodrome is planned to be transferred to two companies — ROX Group and TNG Global Foundation — with a land plot with a total area of ​​53.61 hectares by direct sale on the condition that they will build at their own expense and transfer free of charge to the municipal ownership of the capital the following objects:

General education institutions in accordance with the terms of the agreement;

Preschool educational institutions in accordance with the terms of the agreement;

City ​​roads in accordance with the terms of the agreement;

Park area in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

According to Azamat Kadyrov, the companies plan to build Ak-Kula microdistrict on the site of the hippodrome.

«The project will be fully implemented in ten years. But they say that they will fully develop it within five years,» he added.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev noted that if the companies do not meet the deadline, the municipality has the right to make an appropriate decision.

Earlier, the City Hall submitted a draft resolution on the privatization of Ak-Kula hippodrome property complex by direct sale to the City Council. The first auction for its sale was supposed to take place on May 16, but did not take place due to the lack of applications. The property complex was put up for public auction again.