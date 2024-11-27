Ak-Kula hippodrome: Name of company that received territory announced

The City Hall signed an agreement and contract on the gratuitous transfer of the territory of Ak-Kula hippodrome with RCA Living LLC. The press service of the municipality reported.

According to it, on July 8, the City Hall received an offer from ROX Group and TNG Global Foundation to acquire the property complex of Ak-Kula hippodrome. These companies created a local subsidiary, RCA Living LLC.

«According to the agreement, payment of 5.8 billion soms to the city budget for the use of the land for 49 years is envisaged. It is also planned to build social facilities (three general education institutions, three preschool educational institutions, park areas, municipal roads and sidewalks, utility networks to the above-mentioned facilities) with their subsequent gratuitous transfer to the municipal property of the capital in the amount of 3.5 billion soms,» the press service said.

It is planned to build modern residential buildings, business centers, public buildings, and social facilities on the site of the old hippodrome. The total investment will amount to about 87 billion soms.

In addition, the investor allocates funds for the development of the General Plan of Bishkek. As a result, the municipality will receive up to 10 billion soms.

Recall, on March 21, President Sadyr Japarov laid a capsule at the construction site of the new Ak-Kula hippodrome in the western part of the city.

In August, the deputies of the Bishkek City Council approved a draft resolution at an extraordinary session on the privatization of the property complex of Ak-Kula hippodrome with a land plot with a total area of ​​53.61 hectares by direct sale to two foreign companies — ROX Group and TNG Global Foundation — on the condition that they will build at their own expense and transfer free of charge to the municipal property of the capital:

General education institutions in accordance with the terms of the agreement;

Preschool educational institutions in accordance with the terms of the agreement;

City roads in accordance with the terms of the agreement;

Park area in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

The companies plan to build Ak-Kula microdistrict on the site of the hippodrome.

The landmark facility for the equestrian world of the republic, designed for 3,000 seats, was built in 1947 according to the author’s design of the honored architect of the Kyrgyz Republic Vladimir Nusov.

In the early 1990s, the sports facility was transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture. In 1998, the ministry sold it to private individuals. Twenty years later, in 2018, the facility was won back in court and transferred to the City Hall.

In 2019, the hippodrome building was declared unsafe and subject to demolition, and in 2020, the sports complex was stripped of its status of a historical and architectural monument.