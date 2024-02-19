13:15
USD 89.43
EUR 96.32
RUB 0.97
English

Financial and business center to be built on site of Ak-Kula hippodrome

Financial and business center is planned to be built in Bishkek on the site of Ak-Kula hippodrome. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at the board meeting at the City Hall.

According to him, another territory will be chosen for the new hippodrome.

As the official noted, a team of architects has already started working on these projects. He believes that aesthetically beautiful architectural ensembles, which will be admired by both citizens and tourists, should be built in the capital.

Akylbek Japarov reproached the construction companies that «think only about their own profit: build a box, sell square meters in it and that’s all.» «They don’t even think that they need a space for garbage bins or parking lots. That’s not the way it works. It’s time to restore order,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/287063/
views: 154
Print
Related
Hippodrome for equestrian games to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov inspects reconstruction of Toloikon hippodrome
President Sadyr Japarov inspects Ak-Kula hippodrome
Bishkek residents hold rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome
Cases on reconstruction of Historical Museum, Issyk-Kul hippodrome consolidated
Convicted general contractor for WNG hippodrome reconstruction detained
Cholopon-Ata hippodrome. Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case
Sapar Isakov: Hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata meets world standards
SCNS reveals violation during construction of Cholpon-Ata hippodrome
Anti-tank mine found at hippodrome in Bishkek
Popular
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion Head of Internal Affairs Department of Osh region detained for extortion
Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek Clandestine workshop producing counterfeit detergents detected in Bishkek
President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized
19 February, Monday
11:53
Five fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Five fires occur in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:46
Sadyr Japarov to have bilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin in Tatarstan
11:40
SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev becomes President of Kyrgyz Football Union
11:08
New law on media: Dastan Bekeshev calls document ‘draconian’
10:57
Financial and business center to be built on site of Ak-Kula hippodrome