Financial and business center to be built on site of Ak-Kula hippodrome

Financial and business center is planned to be built in Bishkek on the site of Ak-Kula hippodrome. The head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said at the board meeting at the City Hall.

According to him, another territory will be chosen for the new hippodrome.

As the official noted, a team of architects has already started working on these projects. He believes that aesthetically beautiful architectural ensembles, which will be admired by both citizens and tourists, should be built in the capital.

Akylbek Japarov reproached the construction companies that «think only about their own profit: build a box, sell square meters in it and that’s all.» «They don’t even think that they need a space for garbage bins or parking lots. That’s not the way it works. It’s time to restore order,» he said.