Economy Minister tells about high growth in construction industry of Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev explained the high growth in the construction industry of Kyrgyzstan among the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, the republic’s achievements are due to the funds invested in the public sector.

The official added that Kyrgyzstan has the highest growth rate in the construction sector among the EAEU countries — about 34 percent. It is ensured by a large inflow of investments into the sector.

«These are free funds that are in the budget. It is also the rational use of funds exactly for «Capital investments» item. This is construction in general, not only of social facilities. There is a very good dynamics in the construction of roads and social facilities. Hydroelectric power plants and new factories are being built in the state,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.