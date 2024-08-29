Kindergarten employee detained in Osh for extortion

Law enforcement officers detained a 38-year-old woman in Osh city, who works in one of the kindergartens. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The woman allegedly extorted money for enrolling a child in the preschool institution.

«A resident of the southern capital filed a statement with the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the southern region, who said that in July 2024 she wanted to enroll her child in one of the city’s kindergartens. But the specialist of this kindergarten allegedly demanded 15,000 soms. A case was opened under the article «Illegal receipt of remuneration by an employee» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Law enforcement officers detained 38-year-old woman, employee of the kindergarten, while taking 15,000 soms on August 28. She was taken to the investigative service for further investigation.