17:07
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Kindergarten employee detained in Osh for extortion

Law enforcement officers detained a 38-year-old woman in Osh city, who works in one of the kindergartens. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The woman allegedly extorted money for enrolling a child in the preschool institution.

«A resident of the southern capital filed a statement with the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the southern region, who said that in July 2024 she wanted to enroll her child in one of the city’s kindergartens. But the specialist of this kindergarten allegedly demanded 15,000 soms. A case was opened under the article «Illegal receipt of remuneration by an employee» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Law enforcement officers detained 38-year-old woman, employee of the kindergarten, while taking 15,000 soms on August 28. She was taken to the investigative service for further investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/303483/
views: 115
Print
Related
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery in Osh four girls detained
Supporter of wanted Uzbek crime group leader Salim Boyvocha detained in Batken
Natural Resources Ministry reports detention of large batch of macrotomia
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained on suspicion of serious crimes
Head of Subsoil Development Department of Kyrgyz Geological Service detained
Man with 40 kilograms of mercury detained at Too-Ashuu pass
Man wanted for rape commits another crime in Bishkek
Man detained for illegal possession of Makarov pistol
Arrest of ex-employee of National Academy of Sciences Karabaev extended
Popular
Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan Radio Azattyk is closing its Russian editorial office in Kazakhstan
U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks U.S. sanctions cause disruptions in work of Zolotaya Korona in Georgian banks
Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement Detention of Pavel Durov: Telegram team releases first statement
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
29 August, Thursday
16:22
Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-Abad city Construction of new City Hall building begins in Jalal-...
16:15
Economy Minister tells about high growth in construction industry of Kyrgyzstan
16:10
Kindergarten employee detained in Osh for extortion
16:03
We build mortgage houses using money from fight against corruption — Tashiev
15:55
Social Contract participants to get interest-free loans