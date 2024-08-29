Most social facilities being built in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions

Most large social facilities are being built in densely populated areas of Jalal-Abad and Osh regions. Talant Imanakun uulu, Deputy Director of the Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services, said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to him, by September 1, the state agency should complete 102 social facilities. At least 48 of them have already been commissioned, including 15 schools, 4 kindergartens and two hospitals.

Of the remaining 54 facilities, the construction of which is nearing completion, 27 are schools, 13 kindergartens, 3 hospitals and 4 sports complexes.

«The rest are major repairs of schools. We also consider them as facilities under construction, since only the frame of the building is intact, everything else is being done anew,» the Deputy Director said.