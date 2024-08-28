Mudflows and rockfalls expected in Kyrgyzstan on August 28-29

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has published a list of dangerous areas, where mudflows and rockfalls may occur on August 28-29 due to heavy rains.

According to the forecast of the Department of Monitoring and Forecasting of Emergencies, mudflows and rockfalls are possible in the following areas of the republic:

Batken, Leilek, Kadamdzhai districts of Batken region;

Jeti-Oguz, Issyk-Kul, Tyup districts of Issyk-Kul region;

Zhaiyl, Issyk-Ata, Chui, Panfilov, Alamedin, Moskovsky and Sokuluk districts of Chui region;

Ak-Tala and Dzhumgal districts of Naryn region;

Aksy, Toktogul, Ala-Buka, Bazar-Korgon, Nooken and Toguz-Toro districts of Jalal-Abad region;

Kara-Kuldzha, Kara-Suu, and Nookat districts of Osh region;

Bakai-Ata, Manas, Aitmatov and Talas districts of Talas region.

Bishkek — Osh — 140-200 kilometers;

Balykchy — Cholpon-Ata — Karakol — 155-170 kilometers;

Taldy-Suu — Aral — 4-15 kilometers;

Osh — Razzakov — 40-100 kilometers.

Dangerous sections of roads, where mudflows and rockfalls are expected:

The Ministry of Emergency Situations calls on citizens and drivers of the republic to be vigilant and take precautions.