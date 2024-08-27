EDB: Inflation in Kyrgyzstan is slowing down, but upside risks remain

Inflation in Kyrgyzstan slowed to 4.1 percent in July 2024, compared to 4.5 percent in June. The macroeconomic outlook of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

According to the document, such dynamics are facilitated by the weakening of price pressure in the food segment.

At the same time, the growth of world prices for vegetable oil, meat and sugar has been accelerating for several months in a row, which may form upward price pressure in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Increase in the price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products by 9.7 percent is partly due to the increase in excise duties. The price of non-food products increased by 7.4 percent, and services — by 6.8 percent.

In the first case, this is due to the growth of import prices, and in the second — to an increase in tariffs for transport, restaurants and hotels.

The financial institution predicts that inflation will reach 4.3 percent by the end of the year.