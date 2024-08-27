16:30
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

EDB: Inflation in Kyrgyzstan is slowing down, but upside risks remain

Inflation in Kyrgyzstan slowed to 4.1 percent in July 2024, compared to 4.5 percent in June. The macroeconomic outlook of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) says.

According to the document, such dynamics are facilitated by the weakening of price pressure in the food segment.

At the same time, the growth of world prices for vegetable oil, meat and sugar has been accelerating for several months in a row, which may form upward price pressure in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Increase in the price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products by 9.7 percent is partly due to the increase in excise duties. The price of non-food products increased by 7.4 percent, and services — by 6.8 percent.

In the first case, this is due to the growth of import prices, and in the second — to an increase in tariffs for transport, restaurants and hotels.

The financial institution predicts that inflation will reach 4.3 percent by the end of the year.
link: https://24.kg/english/303236/
views: 119
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's budget surplus to decrease to 1 percent of GDP by year-end — EDB
Prices and economy: What region of Kyrgyzstan has most optimistic population
Uzgen bypass road - good example of PPP in Kyrgyzstan
Kambarata HPP-1 project requires cross-border cooperation
Number one challenge in Central Asia - to ensure economic growth
10 million people need access to water in Central Asia
Eurasian Development Bank to launch “Islamic Window” by 2025
Nikolai Podguzov reappointed as Chairman of EDB Management Board
Business Forum on development of Eurasia starts in Almaty
EDB grant for Bishkek HPP to be spent on overload protection
Popular
U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks U.S. warns about risks of cooperation with Russian banks
National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers National Bank proposes to ban banks from charging fees for transfers
Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank Five banks in Kyrgyzstan are in process of liquidation —National Bank
U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system U.S. imposes sanctions on developer of Zolotaya Korona payment system
27 August, Tuesday
16:17
National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchange market in 2024 National Bank bought $197.4 million on foreign exchang...
16:10
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery for more than a month in Osh city
15:59
Kum-Shagyl plant and quarry in Bishkek returned to state
15:49
Foreigners beaten in sewing workshop in Bishkek
15:40
Azat Kozubekov appointed Deputy Chairman of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan