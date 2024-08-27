For meat lovers: Naryn to host EtFEST

EtFEST will be held in Naryn on September 7, which, as the organizers promise, will unite gourmets, masters of folk crafts and all those, who appreciate the beauty of nature and the richness of traditions.

Guests of the festival will be offered a variety of dishes prepared from fresh and organic products of local farmers.

«The event will show the great diversity of Kyrgyz cuisine and a wide range of meat delicacies, which the region is so famous for. The festival will become a name card of Naryn; it is supported within the framework of the tourism acceleration under Naryn Urban Resilience Program (NURP).

On this day, guests will enjoy a rich program against the backdrop of the majestic Naryn mountains and under a clear, cloudless sky. One of the key events of the festival will be culinary master classes, where chefs will reveal the secrets of preparing national meat dishes and share new recipes. Festival guests will be able not only to observe the process, but also to take part in the preparation, as well as to purchase freshly prepared delicacies,» the statement says.

EtFEST will also demonstrate the works of master craftsmen — national costumes, jewelry, ceramics, shyrdaks.

The event is organized by Accelerate Prosperity and the network of yurt glampings As a Nomad.