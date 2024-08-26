22:18
Price of coal increased at Kara-Keche field

Price of coal has been increased at Kara-Keche field. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Kyrgyzkomur state-owned enterprise confirmed the information. According to its press service, the Antimonopoly Regulation Service set the selling price for solid fuel at the field at 2,260 soms.

In 2023, a ton of coal at the field was sold for 1,740 soms. As a result, the fuel went up in price by 20.88 percent.

The press service of Kyrgyzkomur stated that last year’s coal price was unprofitable. The cost of its production, according to the calculations of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service, was 1,960 soms.
