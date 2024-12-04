Analysts tell about increase in housing prices in Bishkek

Analysts from the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography have told how much housing prices have risen in Bishkek.

According to the agency, the cost of one square meter of apartment space has increased by 25 percent compared to the previous year. The data reflects the results of the first 11 months of 2024.

Excluding individually designed apartments, the price per square meter has risen by 22.54 percent.

The average cost of a square meter, including individually designed apartments, reached $1,274 for 11 months, while excluding them, it rose to $1,364 during this period.

Analysts also clarify that individual apartments sold for self-finishing reduced the average cost by 7.11 percent.

Additionally, prices for individual residential houses in Bishkek have shown an upward trend for 11 months of 2024. The cost per square meter in Leninsky district rose by 29.1 percent, in Pervomaisky district — by 25.1 percent, in Sverdlovsky district — by 39.8 percent, and in Oktyabrsky district — by 31.3 percent.