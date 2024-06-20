Kumtor holds fruitful negotiations with large company from Denmark

President of Kumtor Gold Company Almazbek Baryktabasov and Vice President of FLSmidth Alexey Kutilin discussed issues of cooperation on the sidelines of the mining and geological forum MINEX Central Asia 2024.

Kutilin noted that cooperation between FLSmidth and Kumtor Gold Company has a history of more than 30 years, since at one time the Kumtor mine was supplied with equipment from a number of companies that are now part of FLSmidth.

In turn, Almazbek Baryktabasov said that the company was ready to consider the possibility of cooperation with FLSmidth in the areas of supplying equipment for the mining industry and introducing the latest technological solutions to improve production performance.

The parties agreed to continue consultations on a number of areas of mutual interest.

FLSmidth is a multinational company from Denmark engaged in the development of technologies and production of equipment for the mining and processing industries. The company provides factory and maintenance services, spare parts, training and innovative solutions for the mining and mineral processing industry.