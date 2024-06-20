17:21
USD 87.30
EUR 93.76
RUB 1.03
English

Kumtor holds fruitful negotiations with large company from Denmark

President of Kumtor Gold Company Almazbek Baryktabasov and Vice President of FLSmidth Alexey Kutilin discussed issues of cooperation on the sidelines of the mining and geological forum MINEX Central Asia 2024.

Kutilin noted that cooperation between FLSmidth and Kumtor Gold Company has a history of more than 30 years, since at one time the Kumtor mine was supplied with equipment from a number of companies that are now part of FLSmidth.

In turn, Almazbek Baryktabasov said that the company was ready to consider the possibility of cooperation with FLSmidth in the areas of supplying equipment for the mining industry and introducing the latest technological solutions to improve production performance.

The parties agreed to continue consultations on a number of areas of mutual interest.

FLSmidth is a multinational company from Denmark engaged in the development of technologies and production of equipment for the mining and processing industries. The company provides factory and maintenance services, spare parts, training and innovative solutions for the mining and mineral processing industry.
link: https://24.kg/english/297160/
views: 103
Print
Related
Kumtor Gold Company and Metso from Finland agree on cooperation
Revenues from gold sales at Kumtor reached $1.8 billion for two years
Kumtor, Boston Consulting Group heads discuss introduction of digital solutions
World No Tobacco Day: Kumtor launches “I Quit Smoking!” project
$300 million in profit received from Kumtor for 2.5 years
New forest to appear in Karkyra tract - more than 300,000 trees planted
Underground gold mining project actively implemented at Kumtor
Kumtor increases volume of purchases from local producers
Kyrgyzaltyn to receive $151.3 million in dividends from Kumtor
Low-grade ore will be mined at Kumtor for two years - Ministry of Economy
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to take loan from China for construction of railway Kyrgyzstan intends to take loan from China for construction of railway
Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: How the route will run China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway: How the route will run
AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language AkylAI smart speaker: Artificial intelligence speaking Kyrgyz language
20 June, Thursday
17:04
Death toll during Hajj in Saudi Arabia exceeds 900 Death toll during Hajj in Saudi Arabia exceeds 900
16:58
VAR system tested at football match in Kyrgyzstan
16:42
Kumtor holds fruitful negotiations with large company from Denmark
16:32
Akylbek Japarov: President’s team and deputies opened way to world market
16:17
Sadyr Japarov: Gold will not be mined at Shambesai