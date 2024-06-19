15:34
Akylbek Japarov: Authorities are ready to fairly distribute wealth

«There was a time in our history when poverty was fairly distributed in one direction, wealth — in the other. We want to fairly distribute wealth with our partners, develop mutually beneficial relations in the interests of the people,» Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at MINEX Central Asia Forum.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is ready for mutually beneficial cooperation. The country is improving tax legislation by reducing the tax burden for business entities.

«Organizations of national or investment importance are provided with benefits, including tax benefits. Thanks to the implemented measures of support of the business sector by the government, the inflow of foreign direct investment in Kyrgyzstan is increasing steadily. Every investor can take advantage of all existing opportunities in Kyrgyzstan and actively invest. It is time to open a new page of our relationship aimed at the final results and creation,» Akylbek Japarov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers recalled that 95 percent of the territory of Kyrgyzstan are mountains, the subsoil of which are rich in minerals, not only gold and coal, but also iron — more than 5 billion tons in ore at only one section of one deposit, titanium, as well as rare earth metals, which are currently in high economic demand (europium, zirconium, cesium, lanthanide group and others).

«To give an example, I can say that the forecast reserves of titanomagnetite in only one section of the deposit are about 20 million tons (Kyzyl-Ompol), and in another deposit the reserves of rare earth metals, which include more than 21 elements, are about 60,000 tons (Kutessai-2). These reserves were recorded more than 50 years ago. At the same time, there is an opinion of reputable geologists and scientists that these figures can increase many times with more detailed geological exploration using new technological solutions. We invite partners to joint exploration work and are waiting for investors in this promising sector of the economy — mining,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov told that Kyrgyzstan has achieved political stability in the country by improving the economic situation in the country. He also noted positive changes in the economic sphere.

«The people see and feel improvements in all spheres. We can say that the country, after three revolutions, has now turned towards the economy, towards creation,» Akylbek Japarov concluded.
