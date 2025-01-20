10:22
III Kyrgyz-Hungarian Agroforum in Budapest: Number of documents signed

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan — Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev took part in the III Kyrgyz-Hungarian Agroforum as part of his working visit to Budapest (Hungary).

He noted that over the past three years, radical political and economic reforms have been carried out in the republic, which has led to an increase in the gross domestic product and the state budget. Hungarian entrepreneurs were urged to actively work in Kyrgyzstan.

«Budget revenues, pensions and benefits for the population are steadily increasing. Our new economic policy is based on three key areas: agriculture, energy, and the transport and transit sector. Kyrgyzstan, located at the intersection of the ancient Silk Road, has unique geographical advantages. We are actively developing transport corridors and logistics infrastructure to connect China, Central, South and Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. To this end, together with Chinese and Uzbek partners, we have already begun construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. We consider Hungary as a reliable partner with extensive experience in agricultural technologies and processing of agricultural products, improving plant varieties, as well as developing small and medium-sized farms,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

The main goal of the forum was to discuss the prospects for cooperation between agricultural companies of Hungary and Kyrgyzstan, as well as establishing business contacts.

As a result, the following documents were signed:

  • A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kyrgyz Agroholding OJSC and Umwelt Group LLC in the field of agriculture;
  • A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kyrgyz Agroholding OJSC and L.A.C. Zrt holding;
  • A Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation between the National Association of Employers and Industrial Workers of Hungary and the Association of Legal Entities «Association for the Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex of the Kyrgyz Republic».
