Mining companies contribute 41.7 billion soms to budget in 2024

Mining companies contributed 41.7 billion soms to the budget last year. Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision Meder Mashiev reported during a meeting of the Committee on Fuel and Energy Complex, Subsoil Use, and Industrial Policy of Parliament.

According to him, 1,600 billion soms of these funds are non-tax revenues administered by the Ministry of Natural Resources. The rest is tax revenue.

In total, 2,097 licenses are currently in effect for the development of mineral deposits. At least 141 licenses were issued in 2024, 15 of which were issued to state-owned companies.