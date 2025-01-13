10:02
Adylbek Kasymaliev to speak at Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China to participate in the Asian Financial Forum.

He will be one of the key speakers and will touch upon current issues related to international finance, prospects for economic development of Kyrgyzstan and its role in regional economic processes. Particular attention will be paid to attracting investment and expanding trade and economic ties.

In addition to participating in the forum, the program of the visit includes bilateral meetings with the head of Hong Kong, as well as with the management of a number of large banking and financial institutions. The parties will discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, attracting investment in the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic and expanding trade ties between the countries.

The Asian Financial Forum (AFF) is a platform that brings together the most influential members of the global business community to discuss current trends and directions for the development of Asian markets.

Each year, the event attracts around 3,000 participants from 50 countries and regions of the world, most of whom are top management and decision makers.

During AFF, a cooperation session is held, where one-on-one meetings are organized between investors and stakeholders.
