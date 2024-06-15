More than 10,000 cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10,798 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of the year through June 3. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported, citing the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis.

The most cases were registered in Bishkek — 3,825, Chui region — 2,609, Osh region — 1,542 cases.

«Analysis of the age distribution of measles cases shows a still high proportion of sick children: at the age of 1-4 years — 3,894 cases (36 percent), at the age under 1 year — 3,373 cases (31 percent), from 5 to 9 years old — 1,731 cases (16 percent),» the ministry said.

The Health Ministry added that the next stage of the additional immunization campaign began in response to the measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan. It began in Talas and Issyk-Kul regions on June 10, on June 13 — in Batken and Naryn regions.

Citizens are vaccinated with rubella-measles vaccine; funds for the second stage were allocated by the Outbreak Response Fund within the Measles and Rubella Initiative.

Despite a month-on-month decline in new measles case reports, the virus is still active.

The main cause of incidence remains a large number of refusals of routine immunization against measles and rubella among children and adults.

The ministry reminded that all children aged from 9 months to 7 years old inclusive are subject to vaccination, except for those who received two doses of measles vaccine during routine and catch-up immunization.

Vaccination is free of charge at the Family Medicine Centers/Family Doctors Groups / medical and obstetric centers and mobile vaccination points.