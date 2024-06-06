16:35
Nurlanbek Shakiev and Ilham Aliyev discuss Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. It was announced in Parliament.

The parties discussed issues of building up political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries, and also exchanged views on aspects of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Nurlanbek Shakiev, speaking about trade, economic and investment cooperation, focused on the activities of the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan Development Fund. «Our countries have rich potential for increasing trade turnover and implementation of joint investment projects,» the Speaker said.

Issues of deepening cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed at the meeting. «Active work is also underway in this area. Thus, the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan were organized this year for the first time in Baku, and important events dedicated to brotherhood and friendship were held. We should continue close cooperation in this direction,» Nurlanbek Shakiev said, noting the important role of cultural ties for the rapprochement of peoples.

In turn, Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of the official visit of Speaker of the Parliament Nurlanbek Shakiyev for strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations.

Ilham Aliyev drew attention to the current state of bilateral cooperation and shared the main points of his official visit to Kyrgyzstan. He recalled the construction of a school on behalf of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan and the reciprocal gesture of Kyrgyzstan, expressing confidence that these educational institutions, as symbols of the deep ties between the two fraternal peoples, will serve for the benefit of the future generation.
