Fraudsters withdraw more than 8 million soms from bank in Kyrgyzstan

Suspects in fraud on a large scale were detained. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Lenininsky district of Bishkek reported.

A representative of one of the banks in Kyrgyzstan applied to the police on June 2. He told that unknown people illegally withdrew money. The financial institution suffered material damage of 8,028,289 soms.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Suspects, 29 and 40, were detained. The police found out that one of them was an employee of the bank at the time of the crime.

Their possible involvement in similar crimes is being established. The investigation continues.