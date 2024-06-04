13:32
USD 87.70
EUR 95.07
RUB 0.97
English

Fraudsters withdraw more than 8 million soms from bank in Kyrgyzstan

Suspects in fraud on a large scale were detained. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Lenininsky district of Bishkek reported.

A representative of one of the banks in Kyrgyzstan applied to the police on June 2. He told that unknown people illegally withdrew money. The financial institution suffered material damage of 8,028,289 soms.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Suspects, 29 and 40, were detained. The police found out that one of them was an employee of the bank at the time of the crime.

Their possible involvement in similar crimes is being established. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/295753/
views: 125
Print
Related
Another telephone scammer detained in Bishkek
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
Fraudsters fake 24.kg website and spread false information
Fraudsters promising to help with tender detained in Bishkek
22-year-old girl detained in Bishkek for fraud
Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
Fraudsters deceive 40 Kyrgyzstanis in finding employment abroad in 2023
Fraudster detained in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Owners of shopping complexes in Karakol suspected of fraud
Woman suspected of fraud in Kyrgyzstan detained in Russia
Popular
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines
Heating and hot water tariffs to change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1 Heating and hot water tariffs to change in Kyrgyzstan from June 1
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani planning to participate in terrorist attack in Europe SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani planning to participate in terrorist attack in Europe
4 June, Tuesday
12:52
Fraudsters withdraw more than 8 million soms from bank in Kyrgyzstan Fraudsters withdraw more than 8 million soms from bank...
12:46
Another telephone scammer detained in Bishkek
12:35
President proposes to punish for obstructing work of business
11:29
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani for planning terrorist attack in 2010
11:13
Akylbek Japarov: Population will face food shortages by 2028