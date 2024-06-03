Native of Kyrgyzstan Dmitry Bivol knocks out his opponent from Libya

Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol defeated Malik Zinad from Libya in a light heavyweight fight in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). The World Boxing Association reported on Instagram.

The native of Kyrgyzstan knocked out his opponent in the sixth round.

Dmitry Bivol defended the titles of WBA and IBO world champion in the light heavyweight division.

Initially, his opponent in this fight was supposed to be 39-year-old Russian boxer Artur Beterbiev. However, the fight had to be postponed due to his injury.

Dmitry Bivol was born December 18, 1990 in Tokmak. He became interested in boxing at the age of six and began training under the guidance of a coach Vyacheslav Sharapov. He is the winner of the Championship of the Kyrgyz Republic among juniors and was a member of the junior national team. He moved to the Russian Federation at the age of 15.