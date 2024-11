Boxing champions of Kyrgyzstan announced

Boxing Championship of Kyrgyzstan has ended in Bishkek. Boxingkyrgyzstan reported on Instagram.

At least 120 athletes took part in the competitions.

Winners among women:

50 kilograms: Aliya Saalyeva (Chui region);

54 kilograms: Milana Shikhshabekova (Chui region);

57 kilograms: Miraida Tashpolotova (Jalal-Abad);

60 kilograms: Adelya Asylbek kyzy (Chui region);

70 kilograms: Zarina Asanova (Batken region).

Winners among men: