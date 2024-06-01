Sadyr Japarov responds to OCCRP, Temirov Live and Kloop investigation

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov commented on construction projects in Kyrgyzstan to Kabar news agency.

The issue concerns a recently published joint investigation by journalists from OCCRP, Temirov Live and Kloop, which states that people close to the authorities are actively involved in construction projects in the country. The investigation mentions the son of the head of state and the head of the presidential affairs department Kanybek Tumanbaev.

I have instructed government publications not to waste time responding to such media. In the future, you should not pay attention to such fictitious false investigations. I want to tell you to spend your time on useful things. Sadyr Japarov

«Okay, I’ll answer for the last time. There is no need to respond to such senseless accusations in the future. You shouldn’t pay attention to them. Large construction projects are open to everyone. When private companies offered to build houses in Batken for 5,800 million soms each, we refused, considering this amount to be too high. Amanat company built 91 houses for 3,300 million soms each. The other 33 companies eventually agreed to the same amount,» he said.

According to the head of state, more than 400 houses in Batken were built for 3,300 million soms each.

«Houses for the State Mortgage Company are being built by Kyrgyzkurulush Service. This organization is 100 percent state-owned. In addition, there are facilities that are being built by Amanat Stroi company. In Jalal-Abad, Best House Grand LLC agreed to build for $650 per square meter on a turnkey basis. Construction work will begin on a 5-hectare site in Uzgen in the near future. I don’t remember the name of the construction company, but they also agreed to build on the same conditions and are at the stage of concluding an agreement,» he noted.

Other interested companies can also come, the doors of the State Mortgage Company are open. Let representatives of the media that criticize also come. We are ready to give them a facility to carry out construction work. Sadyr Japarov

He added that the conditions are the same for everyone. The doors are open to all organizations that are ready to build turnkey for $650 per square meter.

In the near future, as the president emphasized, construction is planned throughout the republic through the State Mortgage Company.

«Let them come, we will give work to everyone. But no one agrees to such an amount. I met with the heads of large construction companies. When I offered to help them with construction, they refused, saying: «We cannot build apartments for this amount, we will not make a profit. In addition, if construction materials become more expensive before the completion of the project, we may even go bankrupt.» Therefore, we ask the above-mentioned firms to build. I repeat once again: we ask. They build on a turnkey basis for $650 and transfer the facility to the State Mortgage Company, which adds its own markup and provides housing to people with a mortgage for 20-25 years,» the president said.

The requirements for builders are strict. Construction will be supervised from start to finish. After completion, a commission will be created that will conduct an inspection, and only then the object will be handed over to the people. Sadyr Japarov

In addition, it is prohibited to build panel houses. There must be a reinforced concrete frame.

«Companies that want to participate in construction can come. I especially invite the firms of these lying critics. Come, show yourself. Let’s see if you can do something with your hands as skillfully as your tongue? Who knows? They are not capable of anything. We have seen many such people in our lives,» the head of state concluded.