Members of Hizb ut-Tahrir extremist organization detained in Suzak

Activities of active members of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al Islami were suppressed on the territory of Suzak district. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, six active adherents of the religious extremist organization banned in Kyrgyzstan were detained. They actively promoted extremist ideology in Bek-Abad village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region.

During the search, extremist literature, leaflets, mobile phones and electronic media containing extremist materials were confiscated.

The detainees, in order to recruit new members into the ranks of the organization, systematically engaged in propaganda of extremist ideology among the local population.

The suspects were placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS.
