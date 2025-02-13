Police and State Committee for National Security detain extremists

Police and the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained four suspects in extremist activity in Moskovsky and Zhaiyl districts of the republic. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On February 10, law enforcement officers found an account on the Internet, where videos were published calling for establishment of a caliphate. The account belonged to Yakyn Inkar organization, activities of which are banned in Kyrgyzstan. The footage shows a man in white robes sitting on a throne and giving a speech, surrounded by six people in the same clothes. A case was opened under the article «Production, distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Employees of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region together with the SCNS identified and detained the suspects. They turned out to be 42-year-old K.B., 54-year-old K.B., 47-year-old S.K. and 42-year-old R.A., from whom material evidence relevant to the case was seized during a search of their homes. All of them were placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.