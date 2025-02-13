13:42
USD 87.45
EUR 90.70
RUB 0.92
English

Police and State Committee for National Security detain extremists

Police and the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained four suspects in extremist activity in Moskovsky and Zhaiyl districts of the republic. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On February 10, law enforcement officers found an account on the Internet, where videos were published calling for establishment of a caliphate. The account belonged to Yakyn Inkar organization, activities of which are banned in Kyrgyzstan. The footage shows a man in white robes sitting on a throne and giving a speech, surrounded by six people in the same clothes. A case was opened under the article «Production, distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Employees of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region together with the SCNS identified and detained the suspects. They turned out to be 42-year-old K.B., 54-year-old K.B., 47-year-old S.K. and 42-year-old R.A., from whom material evidence relevant to the case was seized during a search of their homes. All of them were placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/319809/
views: 143
Print
Related
Foreigner detained in Osh for publishing extremist propaganda online
Native of Kyrgyzstan put on wanted list in Tver for extremist calls
Kyrgyzstani arrested for 10 days for extremist social media post in Surgut
Prosecutor General's Office publishes list of extremist groups banned in KR
SCNS: Six people renounced extremist ideology of Yakyn Inkar
Batken resident distributes extremist materials on social media
Residents of Leilek renounce extremist ideology of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Fake Kyrgyz passports issued to foreign extremists in Kara-Suu
Leader of Yakyn-Inkar extremist group convicted in Batken
Flag burning in Suzak: Young Hizb ut-Tahrir supporters detained
Popular
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion
Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media Sadyr Japarov supports Elon Musk in closing USAID and U.S. media
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy
13 February, Thursday
12:45
Kindergarten and gym located in Sosnovka village returned to state Kindergarten and gym located in Sosnovka village return...
12:30
Police and State Committee for National Security detain extremists
11:40
Over 300 million soms to be spent on renovation of main TV channel building
11:30
Kyrgyzstan’s team loses to Iran at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship
11:20
Ninth-grader dies after beating in Kara-Suu, suspect detained