Foreigner detained in Osh for publishing extremist propaganda online

A 28-year-old foreigner has been detained in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of producing and distributing extremist materials online. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

«During the joint operational activities of the SCNS and the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh region to monitor and analyze the content on the Internet, information was received about an active user of Instagram and TikTok, who published materials of an extremist and terrorist nature on her accounts. A case has been opened under the article «Production, distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The examination showed that the materials relate to the international terrorist organization Islamic State, banned in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic. Security services and law enforcement officers have identified the suspect. She turned out to be a 28-year-old citizen of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

She advertised and sold a religious women’s headdress, niqab, on social media, where she selected nasheeds of a jihadist nature as an audio accompaniment. The suspect was placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation continues.