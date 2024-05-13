11:20
Anthrax case registered in Kyrgyzstan

A case of anthrax was registered in one of the regions of the republic on May 9. The press service of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

It turned out that one of the village residents slaughtered a cow without veterinary examination and distributed the meat to neighbors.

«After eating the meat, several people developed signs of anthrax. Currently, one of the sick is being treated in a hospital in Bishkek,» the statement says.

The last case of anthrax was registered in 2012 in the capital, since then the situation has been favorable.

Anthrax is a disease transmitted from animals to humans. The source of infection is often domestic animals — cattle, sheep, goats, camels, pigs; many types of wild animals. A sick animal releases the pathogen into the environment through urine, feces, and saliva.
