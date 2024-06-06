China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: President of Kyrgyzstan delivers address

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a video address to the participants of the ceremony of signing an agreement between the governments of PRC, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on cooperation in joint promotion of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway project. The press service of the head of state reported.

The signing ceremony took place today in Beijing (PRC).

Sadyr Japarov called it a historic event, marking the long-awaited start of the project. The President believes that it will become an important component of «One Belt, One Road» initiative. The railway will connect China and the countries of Central Asia and further open new transportation routes to the countries of Europe and the Persian Gulf. It will have an all-round positive impact on the trade and economic partnership between the countries.

«Based on the results of many years of negotiations, thanks to our common determination and support, the parties have managed to achieve significant progress over the past 2-3 years,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He reminded that a full feasibility study of the project has been finalized by the middle of 2023. Subsequently, a common understanding was reached on the mechanism of its implementation through the establishment of a joint venture by the state railway enterprises of the countries.

The governments of the three republics are ready to provide the necessary support for implementation of the project.

«These agreements formed the basis of the intergovernmental agreement being signed today. Creation of this key continental bridge in the Eurasian space will bring significant benefits to our peoples. I wish a successful launch of the construction of the railway and hope for a speedy completion of the project and the start of operation of the new railway for the prosperity of our countries and peoples,» the head of state concluded.