Deputy Arslanbek Maliev proposed finding investors from Russia, China or other countries for the construction of a metro in Bishkek.

According to him, the problem of traffic jams in the capital was acute even before the repair of streets.

«And no one can solve it. Maybe we should find investors and build the metro? Just set them the condition that, for example, in 30 years the underground tracks will completely become the property of Kyrgyzstan,» the deputy suggested.