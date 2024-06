Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, arrived in Minsk (Belarus) for a working visit. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As part of his working visit, Akylbek Japarov will take part in the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

He will also visit the international specialized exhibition Belagro-2024 and take part in the plenary session «Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union».