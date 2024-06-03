16:34
Largest international street art piece in Central Asia appears in Bishkek

Bishkek hosted an international street art festival Kyz Power 2024, which brought together 40 artists. Basicolors art group reported.

The event was attended by participants from the USA, Canada, Mexico, Iran, Germany, France, England, South Korea, Kosovo, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, who created the largest international street art piece in Central Asia.

As part of the festival, an open art gallery with a mural measuring more than 700 square meters was created on the southern wall of Asia Mall in Bishkek.

The festival is a continuation of Kyz Power art project, which raises the issue of importance of equal rights and equal opportunities for the harmonious development of society.

Recall, in September 2023, at the invitation of the Museum of Fine Arts, the artists of the art group created a mural on the facade, which was destroyed a few days later.
